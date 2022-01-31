'RRR': Ram Charan & Jr NTR Starrer To Finally Hit Big Screens On March 25

The highly-anticipated SS Rajamouli directorial film, RRR was slated to hit the big screens in the first week of January this year. However, amidst the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, the makers of the Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer decided to postpone the release of the film. A few days ago, the makers had announced that the film will be released either on March 18 or April 29. However, they have now announced the 'finalised' release date of the film.

RRR final release date announced

On Monday, the makers took to their verified Twitter handle and announced the finalised release date of RRR, which falls on March 25, 2022. They shared a new poster of the film and wrote, "#RRRonMarch25th, 2022... FINALISED! #RRRMovie."

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the RRR team reportedly faced a ₹18- 20 crore loss owing to the repeated hindrances that came in the way of the film's release due to the pandemic. However, fans now hope that the film hosting the star-studded cast will soon get its release on the big screen.

More about RRR

RRR is set in the 1920s. It is a fictional story that is inspired by the Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem portrayed by NTR. The film was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022. The hype surrounding the film made it pretty obvious that this film is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie