'RRR': Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer's Trailer Set To Be Released On Dec 9

As the release date of the much-awaited, RRR movie trailer was recently postponed, the makers have now announced the new date for the same. Check it out.

RRR trailer release date

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated movie, RRR, the fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of its trailer to get a glimpse of the movie. The makers of the film announced a while ago that the RRR trailer release has been postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances".

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is an upcoming Telugu period action-drama film that follows a fictional story of two legendary revolutionaries in 1920 and their journey as they fight for the country. 

RRR trailer date and time unveiled

The makers of RRR and director SS Rajamouli recently took to their respective Twitter handles and announced that the RRR trailer has been slated to release on 9th December 2021. They also teased the fans by urging them to gear up for a massive explosion. Take a look:

All about RRR

RRR trailer was earlier set to release on 3rd December 2021 but it was later postponed to 9th December. The movie stars some of the legendary South Indian artistes along with a couple of popular Bollywood actors playing significant roles.

Some of the popular cast members are N. T. Rama Rao Jr. or Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, Alia Bhatt as Sita, Spandan Chaturvedi as Young Sita, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris as Jennifer, Alison Doody as Lady Scott, Shriya Saran as Sarojini, among others.

Other actors who will be seen in supporting roles include Arun Sagar, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala and Rahul Ramakrishna. The movie has been slated for a theatrical release on 7th January 2022. 

