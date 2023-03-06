RRR Star Jr NTR Jets Off To Los Angeles Ahead Of Oscars 2023

RRR star Jr NTR has jetted off to Los Angeles ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12 EST. The actor, who took a break from his work and tour due to his cousin Taraka Rama's unfortunate death, was spotted at the Hyderabad airport on March 6. The actor's song Naatu Naatu from RRR, also starring Ram Charan is nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars. Jr NTR, at the airport, was seen dressed in comfy tracksuits and carrying a backpack.

Check out the actor's pictures from the airport below:

Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli already in the US

While Jr NTR jetted off to Los Angeles now, his RRR team including filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan and Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani are already in the US. They recently attended the Hollywood Critics Association Awards and bagged four awards under the categories of Best Action Film, Best International Film, Best Stunts and Best Song for the track Naatu Naatu.

On March 3, the film RRR had a re-release in about 200 US theatres. The film, which has earned over Rs 1200 crore globally, also bagged a Golden Globe and two Critics Choice Awards under different categories.