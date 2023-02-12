RRR Star Ram Charan Teaches The 'Naatu Naatu' Hook Step To Anand Mahindra | Watch

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently dropped a video on social media featuring Ram Charan. In the video, the Magadheera star can be seen teaching the hook step of RRR's song Naatu Naatu to the businessman. Their collaboration took RRR fans by surprise.

Ram Charan met Anand Mahindra at the Hyderabad E-Prix 2023. At the event, they performed the hook step together. Sharing the video on Twitter, Anand wrote, "Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!"

See the tweet:

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

The Dhruva actor was quick to respond and penned, "@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team (sic)

Check out the tweet below:

@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction.

Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team🙏🏼❤️ — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 11, 2023

To this, Anand Mahindra gave a witty response by saying, "Well that may be because we went to the same school: Lawrence, Lovedale…😊 But maybe you’re just being kind to an old man…"

See the tweet below:

Well that may be because we went to the same school: Lawrence, Lovedale…😊 But maybe you’re just being kind to an old man… https://t.co/mKHLKnrd7x — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

More about RRR

RRR has earned international acclaim. The film's song Naatu Naatu bagged a Golden Globe. MM Keeravani's composed song also bagged an Oscar nomination recently. Moreover, the movie won two Critics' Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song.