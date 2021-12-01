'RRR' Trailer To Not Release On December 3; Makers Announce Update In New Statement; Read

RRR is among the most-awaited films of the Indian film industry. Apart from it being Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next, the cast involving numerous Telugu and Bollywood stars has added to the buzz. The posters and teasers have been received well and have now raised the anticipation for the trailer.

However, the wait is set to get longer for fans awaiting the trailer. The makers have released a statement that they would not be able to release the trailer on December 3. They cited 'unforeseen circumstances' as the reason for the same.

RRR trailer won't release on December 3; makers share statement

The official handle of RRR announced that they won't be releasing the trailer on December 3 due to 'unforeseen circumstances.' They added that they would announce the release date soon.

Due to unforeseen circumstances we aren’t releasing the #RRRTrailer on December 3rd.



We will announce the new date very soon. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 1, 2021

The trailer is expected to be of epic proportions, a glimpse of which was seen in the teaser, released on November 1. The intensity of the leads, Ram Charan and JR NTR, as they portrayed freedom fighters, and of the supporting actors, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and the grand action scenes, had become a huge talking point.

Jr NTR plays Komaram Bheem, a tribal leader of that era. Ram Charan portrays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, an activist and tribal leader from Andhra Pradesh.

The plot reportedly revolves around two friends, who turn against each other, and the story follows a 'fire vs ice' theme.

Meanwhile, the makers unveiled the first song from the movie, RRR Mass Anthem on November 10. Ram Charan and Jr NTR could be seen showcasing some energetic dance moves in the video, as they awed Britishers with their dance moves. The story is said to be set in the 1920s when India's freedom movement against Britishers was been intense.

The script has been penned by K Vijayendra Prasad, veteran writer, and Rajamouli's father. He had also written the blockbuster Baahubali. The music has been composed by veteran composer MM Keeravani, who is Rajamouli's cousin.

RRR is gearing up for release on January 7.