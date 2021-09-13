Sai Dharam Tej Accident: Actor In ICU For Further Observation And Care

Chiranjeevi's nephew, actor Sai Dharam Tej was recently in the news after he met with a road accident on Friday. According to the latest news by Apollo Hospitals’ bulletin, the actor is currently in the ICU, but in a stable condition. The actor met with an accident after he lost control of his sports bike.

The latest news on Sai Dharam Tej’s accident

The actor met with an accident in Hyderabad and his family is keeping his fans and followers informed of his condition via social media. The latest news about the actor is that he is stable, but is in the ICU for ‘observation and supportive care’, as per the statement by Apollo Hospitals. The statement read that “Weaning from respiratory support has been initiated.”

Read the latest statement by Apollo Hospitals on Sai Dharam Tej’s health here

A report by Hindustan Times mentions that the actor had undergone surgical procedure for a collar bone fracture he had endured after his accident. The procedure was performed successfully and the actor was still under observation. His near and dear ones had earlier wished him the best of health and a speedy recovery on Twitter.

Earlier updates that surfaced online stated that the actor’s vitals were stable. The statement also mentioned that no internal bleeding was found, but a collar bone surgery would be looked into in the next 24 hours.

His vitals are stable and responding well to treatment.#Saidharamtej 's Health bulletin updated @ 5PM.#GetwellSoonSaiDharamTej pic.twitter.com/p0c1xbM0b0 — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) September 11, 2021

The initial update was given by Chiranjeevi, who stated that the actor had met with an accident and had minor injuries and bruises. He later said, “He (Sai Dharam Tej) is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days”

Arjun Reddy actor, Vijay Deverakonda wished for Sai Dharam Tej to be ‘healthy and smiling’. He wrote, “Saying a prayer, See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling.” Bellamkonda Sreenivas, known for Rakshasudu, was glad that the actor was not in serious danger. He wrote, “So glad to hear that you are out of danger. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Get well soon.”

Saying a prayer..@IamSaiDharamTej



See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling ♥️ — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 11, 2021

So glad to hear that you are out of danger. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Get well soon @IamSaiDharamTej ! — Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) September 11, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film is Republic, which will release in Telugu. The political thriller will also star Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna alongside Sai Dharam Tej. The film will be helmed by Deva Katta.

Image: Sai Dharam Tej-Instagram

