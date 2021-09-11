Sai Dharam Tej Accident: Doctors Say Collar Bone Surgery To Be Decided In 24 Hours

Actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on Friday in Hyderabad. The Telugu film actor's family is keeping fans and followers updated about his condition via social media according to what doctors say. The latest update about his condition is that collar bone surgery may be conducted in the next 24 hours.

Sai Dharam Tej might have collar bone surgery

Sai Dharam Tej is currently admitted at Apollo Hospital. The hospital issued a medical bulletin at 5 pm and gave the most recent updates on the actor’s health. The statement mentioned that his vitals are stable and no internal injuries have been reported. The hospital also mentioned that Sai Dharam Tej is responding well to the treatment that is being provided. However, the hospital also mentioned that a collar bone surgery might be considered within the next 24 hours.

Sai Dharam Tej accident- Read the bulletin about his current health condition here

His vitals are stable and responding well to treatment.

Earlier, actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and informed Sai Dharam Tej’s fans about the accident. He also shared the hospital statement on social media and mentioned that the actor had suppressed ‘minor injuries and bruises.’ Chiranjeevi wrote in his tweet that there was no cause for ‘concern or anxiety’. He wrote, “He (Sai Dharam Tej) is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days.”

@IamSaiDharamTej met with an accident few hours ago & has suffered minor injuries & bruises.



Wish to share with All Fans & Well Wishers that There is absolutely NO cause for Concern or Anxiety.He is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days.

The statement shared by the hospital mentioned that there was no need for surgery to be conducted. The statement read, “He is being closely monitored and further evaluation will be done over the next 24 hours. There is no need for any immediate surgical intervention.”

Several of Sai Dharam Tej’s co-stars, colleagues and well-wishers took to Twitter to wish the actor a speedy recovery. Vijay Deverakonda mentioned that he was ‘saying a prayer’ for Sai Dharam Tej. The Arjun Reddy actor wrote, “See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling.”

Saying a prayer..@IamSaiDharamTej



See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling ♥️

Rakshasudu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas also tweeted that he was glad to learn that the young actor was not in danger anymore. He wished him a speedy recovery in his tweet. Sreenivas wrote, “So glad to hear that you are out of danger. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Get well soon”

So glad to hear that you are out of danger. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Get well soon @IamSaiDharamTej !

(Image: Sai Dharam Tej-Instagram)