Last Updated:

Sai Dharam Tej Accident: Doctors Say Collar Bone Surgery To Be Decided In 24 Hours

Actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on Friday in Hyderabad. The latest update about his health is that a collar bone may be conducted in 24 hours.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Sai Dharam Tej

Image: Sai Dharam Tej-Instagram


Actor Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on Friday in Hyderabad. The Telugu film actor's family is keeping fans and followers updated about his condition via social media according to what doctors say. The latest update about his condition is that collar bone surgery may be conducted in the next 24 hours.

Sai Dharam Tej might have collar bone surgery

Sai Dharam Tej is currently admitted at Apollo Hospital. The hospital issued a medical bulletin at 5 pm and gave the most recent updates on the actor’s health. The statement mentioned that his vitals are stable and no internal injuries have been reported. The hospital also mentioned that Sai Dharam Tej is responding well to the treatment that is being provided. However, the hospital also mentioned that a collar bone surgery might be considered within the next 24 hours.

Sai Dharam Tej accident- Read the bulletin about his current health condition here

Earlier, actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and informed Sai Dharam Tej’s fans about the accident. He also shared the hospital statement on social media and mentioned that the actor had suppressed ‘minor injuries and bruises.’ Chiranjeevi wrote in his tweet that there was no cause for ‘concern or anxiety’. He wrote, “He (Sai Dharam Tej) is recovering under expert medical supervision & shall be back in a couple of days.”

READ | Sai Dharam Tej wraps up 'Republic' shoot after 4 months of 'hustle & focus'; thanks team

The statement shared by the hospital mentioned that there was no need for surgery to be conducted. The statement read, “He is being closely monitored and further evaluation will be done over the next 24 hours. There is no need for any immediate surgical intervention.”

READ | Ram Charan unveils first look poster of Sai Dharam Tej's 'Republic'; see here

Several of Sai Dharam Tej’s co-stars, colleagues and well-wishers took to Twitter to wish the actor a speedy recovery. Vijay Deverakonda mentioned that he was ‘saying a prayer’ for Sai Dharam Tej. The Arjun Reddy actor wrote, “See you on the other side happy, healthy and smiling.”

READ | Sai Dharam Tej suffers collarbone fracture after bike accident; celebs pray for recovery

Rakshasudu actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas also tweeted that he was glad to learn that the young actor was not in danger anymore. He wished him a speedy recovery in his tweet. Sreenivas wrote, “So glad to hear that you are out of danger. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Get well soon”

READ | Sai Dharam Tej in ICU after bike accident as doctors monitor health, case lodged

(Image: Sai Dharam Tej-Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: SSai Dharam Tej, Sai Dharam Tej accident, Sai Dharam Tej health update
First Published:
COMMENT