Sai Dharam Tej's Massive Net Worth Proves He Stands 'Winner' In Whatever He Does

Actor Sai Dharam Tej has delivered a wide range of successful movies in his career and has been a part of nearly 15 blockbuster projects. As Sai Dharam Tej celebrates his 35th birthday today, on October 15, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read more details about his career.

Also Read | Facebook Bans Anti-vaccination Ads To Clamp Down On Misinformation Amid COVID-19

Sai Dharam Tej's net worth

As per a report published in woodgram.com, actor Sai Dharam Tej’s net worth is estimated to be around 80 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 5,86,08,40,000 (Rs 586.08 crores). As reported by Malayalam cinema Today, Sai Dharam Tej is a huge car enthusiast, as the actor owns a Volvo XC 90, Toyota Fortuner and a BMW M3. Reportedly, the actor currently lives in a plush apartment in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Also Read | COVID-19: 67,708 New Cases Take India's Virus Tally To 73,07,097

More so, the actor has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Sai recently shared a picture on his Instagram handle, which features the actor looking up in the sky, as he sports a lavender colour sweatshirt and a navy blue cap. With the picture shared, Sai Dharam penned a poignant caption and reminded fans that ‘it is never too late to change anything’. Adding to the same, he wrote, “there is no point that is too low to come back from, and there is no opportunity lost forever.”. Take a look at his post.

Also Read | Facebook Bans Anti-vaccination Ads To Clamp Down On Misinformation Amid COVID-19

Sai Dharam Tej on the work front

The actor made a debut in the movies with Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. The movie is a rom-com, which is directed by AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary and jointly produced by Bunny Vas and Harishith. Starring Sai Dharam Tej, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu in the leading roles, the film was released in 2017. Reportedly, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics.

Also Read | COVID-19: 67,708 New Cases Take India's Virus Tally To 73,07,097

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.