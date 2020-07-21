When Sai Pallavi Revealed How She Overcame Her Insecurities Related To Her Acne Problems

Sai Pallavi is one of those South stars who got popularity and growth in the South Film industry in a very short span. Her growth in the industry happened in a jiffy because of impeccable performance in Premam. She was an actor who made the nation notice her work with the talent that she carries. And now as per reports, Sai Pallavi is among the most sought-after actors in the South film industry thanks to the satirical and challenging roles she has opted for.

As Sai Pallavi’s fans are waiting for her upcoming film Love Story and Virata Parvam, here is a glance at one of her old media interviews. In an interview, Sai Pallavi talked about how she also had insecurities for having acne and why she decided to go de-glam in films.

In an interview with a leading media, Sai Pallavi opened up about her battle with acne that she has faced and fought in her life. Pallavi spoke about how she had insecurities with her facial acne and after her film, Premam released, she learned and came to know that her confidence was a real beauty.

Adding to her statements, Pallavi said that even if she can inspire one person to be confident in their own skin, she would consider that as a huge accomplishment. Sai Pallavi also said that, if the audience and people can accept her for what she is, she believes and thinks that it pretty much applies to everyone.

On the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the film, Athiran, a Malayalam film in 2019 and NGK, which was a Tamil film featuring Suriya, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

She will now be next seen in Venu Udugula’s directorial Virata Parvam with the actor, Rana Daggubati. The film also features Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in main roles. The shoot of Virata Parvam will start only after the coronavirus scare subsides, revealed the director in an interview.

Sai Pallavi will also feature as the lead lady in Sekhar Kammula’s directorial, Love Story, which has Naga Chaitanya as the male lead. Along with them, the film also stars Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali in the lead roles. Currently, the release of the film, Love Story is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

