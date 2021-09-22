Sai Pallavi Reveals Why She Refused The Role Of Chiranjeevi's Sister In 'Bhola Shankar'

Establishing a place in the South film industry, actor Sai Pallavi came a long way since her debut in a lead role in 2016. Known for her impressive choices of roles in films, the actor was offered the role of veteran actor Chiranjeevi's sister in his film Bhola Shankar. However, she turned down the role.

Busy with the promotions of her upcoming romantic film with actor Naga Chaitanya titled Love Story, the makers organized a pre-release event which was attended by veteran actor Chiranjeevi and the team of Love Story. According to BollywoodLife, during the fun interaction on the stage between the actors, the veteran actor revealed that Pallavi had turned down the offer to play his sister in the film Bhola Shankar.

Sai Pallavi reveals the reason

The actor Sai Pallavi later revealed that he was glad to receive a rejection on his offer as he would like to act in a romantic movie with the 29-year-old actor. He also talked about he would like to perform a dance sequence with her and playing the role of a sister would have caused a hindrance in that. After hearing the veteran actor's wish to romance with her on-screen, Sai Pallavi could not help but use this opportunity to clarify her decision.

Explaining the reason behind refusing the role, actor Sai Pallavi said, ''I’m scared to act in remakes which is the only reason why I said no. Otherwise, why would I want to miss an opportunity to act with you?'' Additionally, Sai Pallavi revealed being asked if she has met the veteran actor. Sai Pallavi also recalled meeting Ram Charan and thinking about the opportunity to meet the 66-years-old actor. Chiranjeevi further added, ''Now I think that I may get such kick by dancing with you. I want to do this to prove that I am also a dancer.''

On the work front, actor Sai Pallavi is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming movie Love Story with actor Naga Chaitanya on September 24. The actor will also be seen in movies like Virata Parvam and Shyam Singha Roy.

(Image: @saipallavi/Instagram/PTI)