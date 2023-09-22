Sai Pallavi Slams 'vile' Rumours Of Marriage With Director Rajkumar Periyasamy

Sai Pallavi has recently been in the news, courtesy of a picture of hers doing the rounds of social media. The picture, which featured the actress alongside filmmaker Rajkumar Periyasamy formed the basis of a newly floated narrative that suggested the two have secretly tied the knot. Sai Pallavi has now broken her silence on the issue.

3 things you need to know

Sai Pallavi's last theatrical release was the 2022 film Gargi.

Sai Pallavi and Rajkumar Periyasamy recently worked together on the upcoming Tamil film SK 21.

The actress is also shooting for NC23, which features Naga Chaitanya opposite her.

Sai Pallavi breaks her silence on marriage rumours

Sai Pallavi recently took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account to share her take on the recently floated rumours of her marriage. The actress asserted how though she pays no heed to rumours, she cannot sit still when it involves "friends who are family". The actress went on to elaborate how an "intentionally cropped" picture from her film's puja ceremony has been used to spread rumours about her alleged marriage - an act she referred to, as "vile".

(Sai Pallavi breaks her silence | Image: @Sai_Pallavi92/X)



Sai Pallavi's complete note read, "Honestly, I don’t care for Rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions.

When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings.

To cause discomfort like this is purely vile!"

What is the controversy about?

A picture featuring a beaming Sai Pallavi and Rajkumar Periyasamy donning red garlands has been doing the rounds of the internet. This photo was used to spin a narrative according to which the actor-director duo reportedly got married in secret. The truth, however, is very different. The picture in question is a strategically cropped version of another photo that was taken during the pooja ceremony of their upcoming film SK21.