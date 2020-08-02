Sai Tamhankar's Trivia: Here Are Lesser-known Facts About The 'Time Please' Actor

Sai Tamhankar is a popular face in the Marathi film industry. The actor has also made her foray into the Hindi television and movie industry, with movies like Wake Up India and Hunterrr. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Sai Tamhankar. Read on to know more details:

Sai Tamhankar's lesser-known facts

Very few people know that Sai Tamhankar is a state-level kabaddi player. Not only is the actor well-known for playing bold characters on-screen but she carries the same persona off-screen too. Sai has often revealed during various media interactions that she has had a special fondness for outdoor games since childhood and was always a sports person throughout her entire school life.

Sai Tamhankar has an orange belt in Karate. She had revealed during a media interaction that she had taken up the martial art as her hobby when she was young as she has always had a liking for it.

One aspect of Sai Tamhankar that makes her different from other actors of her age is the way she chooses to spend her time. Unlike most of her contemporaries, who like to travel and party, Sai spends her free time in a very unique way. While having a candid chat with an entertainment daily, when Tamhankar was asked about her favourite way to pass time when she isn’t shooting, she responded by saying that when she likes to stay at home and sleep. She even claimed that she can sleep for over 22 hours at one go. Sai Tamhankar said that she would always prefer to sleep over going out with friends.



Sai Tamhankar is also known to be a lover of tattoos. The actor has four tattoos on her body. Tamhankar had once said in an interview that the two most significant and memorable tattoos she had are those of the dates April 27 and April 7 on her shoulder in Roman script. She also has the name of her husband, Ameya, inked on her neck in Hebrew script. She has a star on her right thumb and 'HBPHG' inked on her left index finger.

