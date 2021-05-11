Salem Chandrasekharan Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

Producer Salem Chandrasekharan passed away on May 10 due to COVID-19 ccomplications. Popular music composer Harris Jayaraj who scored the music of Suriya’s Ghajini in 2005, took to Twitter to express his grief through a tweet and announce the news.

Salem Chandrasekharan who has been the producer of some popular movies like Sullan , February 14, Ghajini, Sabari, and Killadi, has passed away on May 10, 2021. Harris Jayaraj took to his Twitter and wrote, “R I P Mr Chandrasekar (Producer of Gazini). Thank you for the movie which can't be forgotten.”. Take a look at his Tweet below.

According to a report by Galatta website, Salem Chandrasekharan took his last breath around 7 pm on May 10. He had tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago and was under the treatment for the same. Last night, he failed to respond to the medicines and the doctors then reported that he passed away. Salem Chandrasekharan will be best-known for producing AR Murgadoss’ Ghajini starring Suriya, which was a massive hit and acted as a breakthrough for the star and many others who worked in the movie.

Salem Chandrasekharan produced under the banner of Sri Saravanaa Creations and his last film was Killadi, which was released in 2015. Salem also produced Dhanush starrer Sullan. Before entering the Tamil cinema industry as a producer, he was also a film distributor and an owner of three-screen theatre in Salem named ARK Complex.

