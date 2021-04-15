Samantha Akkineni Shares Sneak Peek From Her Latest Photoshoot With Husband Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are once again set to mesmerise fans with their ethnic outfits. Samantha Akkineni's latest Instagram stories are solid proof. Samantha Akkineni posted two stories on her Instagram which showed her and Naga Chaitanya dressed in ethnic wear and posing for the camera.

Samantha Akkineni's latest Instagram story

Eega actor Samantha's latest Instagram story is a behind the scenes photo from a photoshoot with her husband Naga Chaitanya. Both are dressed perfectly to the T in the photos. If these behind the scenes photos are anything to go by, then the final images will definitely be loved by the fans. The couple is dressed in ethnic Indian wear and is posing for the camera. Samantha is dressed in a cream saree with a huge pink border, woven intricately with golden embroidery. The blouse is of matching pink colour with golden embellishments on the sleeves. Her hair is tied in a tight bun and adorned with colourful flowers. For jewellery, Samantha is sporting golden bangles, along with a gemstone studded golden necklace and matching earrings.

Naga Chaitanya on the other hand is dressed in a light coloured sherwani and a jacket with silver embroidery. They are standing with their backs to each other and are posing for the camera. The crew can be seen on the sides with their masks on.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Chaitanya are often seen in brand endorsements together. Recently, the couple featured in an ad for online shopping portal Myntra as well. On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the 2020 film Jaanu which is the remake of the Tamil film 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Before that, she was seen in the hit films Super Deluxe, Majili and Oh! Baby. Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the film Venky Mama in 2019. His next film set for 2021 release is Love Story opposite Premam fame Sai Pallavi. He will also be seen next in Thank You opposite Raashi Khanna.

Source: Samantha Akkineni Instagram

