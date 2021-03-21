Samantha Akkineni's Workout And Fitness Videos Are Truly Inspiring, Watch

Samantha Akkineni has time and again proven on social media that she's a fitness freak. The actress loves working out and staying fit and often shares videos, tips and motivational messages for fans as well. Samantha will next be seen making her digital debut this year in season two of the popular web-series The Family Man. She will also appear in the upcoming films Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shakuntalam. However, even amidst her busy schedule, Samantha always manages to keep up with her workouts. Take a look at some of Samantha's inspiring workout and fitness videos.

Samantha Akkineni's videos

Parkour

Back in August 2019, Samantha Akkineni shared a video of herself taking part in an athletic activity known as "Parkour". In the video, the actress can be seen climbing a vertical parkour bar in a matter of seconds. Samantha shared the inspirational video with a motivational caption that read, "Never be afraid to try new things .. you will be surprised at what you’re capable of .. loving parkour". Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post about Parkour below.

Monday Motivation

Back in October 2020, Samantha Akkineni shared a few videos on her Instagram handle featuring her friend and model Shilpa Reddy. In the videos, the actress can first be seen boxing. In the second and third videos, both Samantha and Shilpa can be seen impressively lifting weights. Samantha shared the post with the caption, "When life gives you Monday .. Dip it in glitter and sparkle all day".

Plant-based transformation

Back in November 2020, Samantha shared a video of herself exercising while her trainer gives her instructions in the background. Samantha shared the video with the caption, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free ,and may the thoughts ,words , and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all.

#day2ofplantbasedtransformation with @krishna__vikas Breaking the myth that one cannot enhance their performance, build lean muscle etc on a plant-based diet... Let’s do this". Take a look below.

'Learnt something cool'

Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of herself in March 2021, on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen performing an exercise with a large gym ball. The actress shared the post with the caption, "Learnt something cool today Thankyou @thetarzanboy .. My fitness journey will be a life long journey of learning ... it grounds me". The actress also wrote about how nutrition was a big part of her fitness and how her diet was organic. Take a look at Samantha Akkineni's Instagram post below.

100 kgs lift

Back in March 2020, a fan account of Samantha Akkineni's shared a video of the actress doing a '100kgs sumo lift'. The viral video of Samantha Akkineni doing a 100 kg deadlift was shared on Twitter with the caption, "Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going". Take a look at the post below.