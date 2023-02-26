Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's Ye Maya Chesave Completes 13 Years; Ex-couple Share Memories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Tollywood debut with Ye Maya Chesave in 2010. She was seen alongside her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in it. This was their first film together. Now, on the film's 13th anniversary, the actors took to social media and celebrated the occasion.

Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and posted stories pertaining to the film. He shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the set. The Laal Singh Chaddha star dropped the movie poster as well where he was seen alongside Samantha.

Samantha also took to Twitter to celebrate the 13th anniversary of Ye Maya Chesave, which is also her acting debut. While sharing a tweet from a fan page showing the viral hashtag “13 phenomenal yrs of Samantha”, The Family Man actress expressed her gratitude.

"I feel all of this love…It is what keeps me going…Now and forever, I am what I am because of you 13 years and we are just getting started."

I feel all of this love…

It is what keeps me going…

Now and forever, I am what I am because of you 🫶🏻

13 years and we are just getting started 💪🏼 https://t.co/eT1jwWnBCQ — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) February 25, 2023

What’s next for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya?

Naga Chaitanya recently finished the last schedule on his upcoming Tamil-Telugu film Custody. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and co-stars Krithi Shetty opposite him.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy preparing for her role in Citadel, which is the Indian installment of the Citadel series from Prime Video. Her upcoming film Shaakuntalam will hit the big screens in April.