Samantha Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Announce Separation After 4 Years Of Marriage

Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya took to their social media to announce separation after four years of marriage. After weeks of rumours and speculations about their estranged marriage, the couple finally cleared the air on the matter and posted a heartfelt message to their fans. The couple got married in October 2017.

Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announce separation

The duo took to their respective Instagram handles to announce their separation. In the emotional letter penned to their fans, they asked for privacy and support during these difficult times. Announcing the news, Samantha and Chaitanya maintained that they will always 'hold a special bond' between them. Read the post here.

More on Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce

The rumours surfaced after fans and various media outlets suspected a rift between the popular actors who tied the knot in 2017. The speculations gained traction when Samantha removed 'Akkineni' from her Instagram handle and replaced it with 'Samantha Ruth Prabhu'. She was also seen missing from a dinner party with Chaitanya's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha's team including Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

On September 29, Samantha eased her fans' hearts when she addressed Naga Chaitanya's father veteran actor Nagarjuna as 'Father-in-law' in a reply to his tweet. While her response helped slow down the rumour mill, fans had plenty of reasons to suspect that the couple was heading to a separation. In a recent Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, fans questioned her about moving to Mumbai amidst divorce response. Swiftly putting an end to the rumours.

She had replied, “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here happily.''

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl/chayakkineni