Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Taking Break From Acting: Doesn't Seem Like A Bad Thing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is diagnosed with Myositis | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was rumoured to be taking a break from acting for health reasons. Sources close to the actress had confirmed the news to Republic Digital. Now, the Shaakuntalam actress has reacted to the news.
While many reports of Samantha taking a break from acting made rounds, the actress never reacted to them. However, in her latest post, Samantha has confirmed that she will be taking a break. Sharing a photo with filmmaker duo Raj and DK on her Instagram handle, the actress announced the wrap of Citadel India. In the post's caption, she also spoke about taking a break. Her caption read, "And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed."
(Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps shoot for Citadel India | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)
She added, "Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next."
Previously, sources close to the actress revealed to Republic Digital that the Kushi star will be taking a break. They added that she will resume work soon. They said, "Sam is definitely going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kick start prepping for her new projects soon after the short break."
(Samantha Ruth Prabhu publicly announced her myositis diagnosis in 2022 | Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)
They added, "Starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back to back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements."
In June, the Yashoda actress marked one year of being diagnosed with Myositis -- an autoimmune condition. In a long Instagram post, Samantha revealed her struggles. She wrote, "It’s been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body… no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for main course, forced shut downs and forced restarts."