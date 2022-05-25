Thor: Love And Thunder is one of the most awaited Marvel Studios films of the year. The movie will mark the fourth instalment in Chris Hemsworth's Thor series and will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame as Thor leaves Asgard with his Guardians Of The Galaxy buddies to embark upon a self-exploring journey. While the film is only a few weeks away from hitting the theatres, its makers have been fueling excitement among fans with its stills, teaser and posters. The makers recently took the internet by storm as they dropped the most awaited trailer of the forthcoming film.

While the trailer saw Jane Foster's return, Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Tessa Thompson's fierce Valkyrie fighting enemies, its biggest takeaway was Christian Bale's role as Gorr the God Butcher. South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is seemingly a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, shared the film's trailer on her Instagram stories. She also shared a still of Christian Bale as Gorr and hailed him for his look and acting. In the story, the Family Man 2 star wrote, "Gorr" and further called Bale, "The God of acting!!"

Thor: Love And Thunder trailer

The most-awaited trailer of Thor: Love And Thunder begin with Korg narrating a mighty and a bit exaggerated tale of Thor, the God of thunder. Following some visuals of Thor getting back in shape, he expresses his happiness of reuniting with his hammer Mjolnir. However, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster grabs the hammer as she seemingly possesses Thor-like powers. After a series of hilarious clips featuring Thor calling Jane his "old ex-girlfriend," and Valkyrie asking Thor about his feelings, Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher gets an introduction.

The trailer hinted at the jam-packed action, thrill, comedy and romance in the upcoming movie. Sharing the trailer, Chris Hemsworth wrote, "Very excited to drop this trailer! Here’s a two-minute sneak peek into a crazy wild fun adventure that has allllll the love and thunder. On July 8th we’ll be giving you a full two hours of this beautiful madness. Until then enjoy the ride that is the Offical Thor Love and Thunder trailer. Boom!!!!". The upcoming film is set to arrive in theatres on July 8. Watch the movie's trailer here.

Image: Facebook/@samantha/AP/Twitter/@uptotask