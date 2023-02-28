Samantha Ruth Prabhu Injured On The Sets Of Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently shooting for the Indian installment of Citadel, recently suffered injuries on the sets of the web series. The actor informed about her injuries by sharing a photo of her injuries on her Instagram handle.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a story where she showed the injury she sustained on her hands. She said in the picture, “Perks of action,” signifying that it was an injury she received while filming for Citadel.

Check out a screenshot of the actor's Instagram story below:

Samantha had recently taken a break from work after she was diagnosed with myositis, a rare condition that causes pain in the muscles and weakens them. The actor resumed her work, while still recovering from the medical condition.

More about Indian adaptation of Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is hard at work with Citadel, which also stars actor Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The director duo of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are behind the series. They also directed the critically acclaimed show The Family Man, which starred Rajkumar Rao and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She proved her mettle as an action star in the series as she played the antagonist.

Samantha's preparations for the show

The actor has been training hard for Citadel and even took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into her training regime. Recently, she shared a video of her training session with stuntman and action-director Yannick Ben. Samantha Ruth Prabhu trained in Nainital while it was eight-degree celsius at the time.

Citadel U.S. features Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra

While the Indian installment of Citadel features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, Citadel U.S. stars actors Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra and Stanley Tucci. Priyanka Chopra recently shared pictures from the upcoming series, which is being directed by Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: The Winter Soldier director duo Anthony and Joe Russo.