Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Thoughtful Note On Healing; 'believe In Building Lovely Life'

South Indian diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her official Instagram handle and dropped yet another inspirational quote by a writer. The quote is about not desiring to 'dominate the industry' or be 'the number one,' but about 'feeling satisfied' in the present. As Samatha shared the quote, it is evident that the actor aspires 'to build a lovely life.'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares an inspirational quote about life

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Family Man star Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a quote by Los Angeles-based author named Jamie Varon on her IG Story. The quote reads, "How about you don’t have to build an empire? Or dominate an industry? Or be the number one at anything? What if you simply built a lovely life that makes you feel happy, that brings you joy, that is generative and supportive? What if you healed the parts of you that need more and more and more? What if you redefined what success looks and feels like to you? What if you decided enough is enough?"

The quote further reads, "What if you felt satisfied in the right here, the right now? What if you realized your life is likely a lot closer to your ideal than you ever thought? What if changing the filter in which you view your life makes everything that much more vibrant? How much open empty space would be left for your joy if you stopped thinking you needed to earn it? How much time could you spend in the actual living of your life if you let go of striving for more? How much more beautiful would this moment, right here, become for you?"

On October 2, Samantha and actor Naga Chaitanya took their Instagram handles and announced separation after four years of marriage. They released a joint statement that read, "To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhu