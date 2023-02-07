Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam Postponed; Makers Apologise To Fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Shaakuntalam has been postponed. The highly anticipated film was previously set to come out on February 17, 2023, on the same day as Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. The film’s team has taken to social media to announce the delay of the film.

Gunaa Teamworks took to Twitter and told fans the sad news. Their message was apologetic, though they added that a new release date will be revealed soon. Furthermore, they thanked the fans for their love and support. Gunaa Teamworks also shared the announcement with the hashtag #Shaakuntalam.

Check out the tweets below:

“WE REGRET TO INFORM OUR BELOVED AUDIENCE THAT WE WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO RELEASE SHAAKUNTALAM THIS 17TH OF FEBRUARY, WE WOULD BE ANNOUNCING THE RELEASE DATE SOON. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUED SUPPORT AND LOVE.”

Gunaa Teamworks, the team behind Shaakuntalam, also shared the announcement with the hashtag #Shaakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam is envisioned, conceptualised and directed by Gunasekar. A trailer of the film has already been released. The promotion of the film has also progressed to advanced levels, as three singles from the film’s soundtrack are already out.

The film’s trailer was released last month and garnered reactions in polarity. Within the trailer, we see that Samantha’s character is an abandoned child. While she is the daughter of Vishwamitra and Menaka, she is abandoned to be forgotten in history.

Shaakuntalam will focus on Shakuntala’s quest towards love, and the consequences she faces along the way.

Upcoming projects from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was announced for the Indian installment of Citadel and stars in the Russo Brothers-backed series alongside Varun Dhawan. The star’s project, Khushi, was also resumed recently after it was halted due to her health issues.