Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Team Addresses Rumours About Her Ill-health; Term It 'just Gossip'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been away from the limelight for some time, with recent reports suggesting that the star is facing health issues and has been suggested to stay away from the public glare. Dismissing these rumours, Samantha's manager mentioned that she's fine and there's no truth to the ongoing narrative.

Rumours mills claimed that Samantha has been suffering from a 'rare skin condition' and jetted off to the US for treatment. It was also known that her health issues have led to the postponement of her projects including Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's team addresses rumours about her ill-health

Speaking to Indian Express, her manager Mahendra confirmed that the Oo Antava hitmaker is fine and called the reports "just gossip." However, he didn't comment on the reason behind Samantha's foreign trip.

The clarification comes shortly after a report by Bollywood Hungama stated that the star wasn't keeping well for the last few months and had been advised to limit her public engagement. A source told the publication, "She has been advised to stay completely out of the public glare." Previous reports also suggested that Samantha is abstaining from social media to prepare for her part in Russo Brothers' Citadel.

More on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front

The actor will be seen in Shaakuntalam, a mythological film based on a popular play by Kalidasa. Giving an update on the film, director Gunasekhar recently took to Twitter and wrote, "As promised, before manifesting the spectacle of Narasimha avatar on the silver screen in ‘Hiranyakshyapa’ which would be presented with some exciting collaborations on a massive scale, I set out to present to you a whimsical tale of love, ‘Shaakuntalam’ from the Adi Parva of the Mahabharata. Now, as it gets its final touches, looking forward to meet you all at the promotions soon! - Gunasekhar."

She will also be seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film Citadel with Varun Dhawan as well the Hollywood flick Arrangements of Love alongside John Philip. Lastly, Samantha has the sci-fi thriller Yashoda and Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi, which is slated to release in December this year.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SAMANTHARUTHPRABHUOFFL)