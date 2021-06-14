Sanchari Vijay Remains Critical After Meeting With Accident; Doctors To Release Statement

National Award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay remains critical and is currently under observation at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, after meeting with an accident two days before.

Sanchari Vijay in critical condition

Vijay has been in coma after sustaining serious head and thigh injuries in an accident late on Friday. He was riding pillion with his friend Naveen when the bike skidded due to rain and hit the pole at JP Nagar’s 7th Phase. They were taken to the nearby hospital where brain and leg surgeries were performed on Vijay while Naveen’s leg got fractured.

“He is in a coma after the accident. He sustained serious head injuries leading to internal bleeding. Doctors say the next 48 hours are critical for him," his brother Siddhesh Kumar had told reporters on Sunday.

On Monday, Siddhesh confirmed his brother's death and stated that they will donate his organs. He stated that they would serve the society in his death, in the same way he did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Doctors have informed us that his brain stem has failed and the possibilities of him reviving are very slim. As you all know he always worked for the betterment of society. He even worked round the clock on the relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic," Siddhesh was quoed as saying. He added, "So, we have decided to donate his organs. We believe that it will bring him peace. He will continue to help the society even in death. Thanks to everyone who tried to do their best to help him."

Sanchari Vijay has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. He made his deut with the movie Rangappa Hogbitna in 2011. He won the National Award for the role of a transgender in Naanu Avanalla...Avalu, Dasavala, Oggarane, Harivu, Killing Veerappan and Nathicharami were some of his other notable works.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.