Sanjay Dutt Pens Gratitude Note Post 'KGF 2' Success; 'Film Pushed Me Out Of Comfort Zone'

Despite his cancer treatment, actor Sanjay Dutt gave his best during the extensive shooting for his latest release KGF: Chapter 2. The actor who played antagonist Adheera in Prashanth Neel's directorial had performed high octane action stunts while leaving all his fans stunned. Now, post the success of the film, Sanjay penned a gratitude note while praising the entire team and his fans while calling them his 'pillars of strength."

The film is a visual treat for the fans and shows Sanjay in the mighty role as he performs never-seen-before stunts and action sequences. The film was shot when the actor was undergoing his cancer treatment. Despite his illness, he managed to deliver the best of his potential and for that, he credited the director.

Sanjay Dutt pens gratitude note on KGF 2 success

In his appreciation note, Sanjay even wrote how this film made him realise why 'cinema is a product of passion.' The actor credited the film for pushing him out of his comfort zone and bringing forward a character that he shall cherish forever.



While thanking all his fans, well-wishers, and family for being his strength, the actor wrote, " There will always be some films which will be more special than the others. Every once in a while, I seek out a film that pushes me out of my comfort zone. KGF: Chapter 2 was that film for me. It reminded me of my own potential and something about it felt like, I could have fun with it."

Adding, he wrote, "This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing `Adheera' to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the captain of the ship, it's his dream we all brought to screen."

The latest gangster drama has been witnessing a monstrous run at the box office. The film starring Yash in the lead role crossed the Rs 750 crore mark worldwide in its first week. KGF: Chapter 2 follows the life of Rocky, essayed by Yash. He has to go up against villains like Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt, and Ramika Sen, played by Raveena Tandon. The film also includes Srinidhi Shetty, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, and Saran in important roles.

