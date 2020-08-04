Santhanam Starrer 'Biskoth' Trailer Is A Comic & Spoof Ride Through Hit Films; Watch Video

South superstar Santhanam's upcoming film Biskoth trailer released on August 3. The actor took to his Twitter handle to share the exciting news with the fans. Biskoth trailer has received a positive response. The trailer takes the audience onto a spoof ride through a number of hit films, right from 'Baahubali' to Hollywood film '300'. It also has dialogues based on the COVID-19 situation about wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Take a look at the trailer below.

Santhanam shared the trailer on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "Here u go the Funtastic #BiskothTrailer https://youtube.com/watch?v=T6Y53rqv0vQ… Maintain Social Distance & Wear ur masks(Pun intended ) Prod & Dir By @Dir_kannanR #Biskoth A @tridentartsoffl Release ! @thinkmusicofficial @radhanmusic @masalapixweb @mkrpproductions @johnsoncinepro". Take a look at the tweet below.

Fan reactions

Fans are going gaga over the trailer release. They seem excited for the film to hit the theatres. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Semma Anna after this pandemic covid 19. This movie will give more fun and energetic movie with family audience thing so all best for your biskoth...wish u good luck Anna". "Anna This Will be Definitely Your Come Back Semma Fun and hilarious Trailer... Yours Counter Ku waiting All the best to entire team.. Santa Anna fans", another fan tweeted. Check out more comments and reactions below.

😂😂 Trailer looks crazy..It's ott season..so anyone can watch it easily..👍#BiskothTrailer pic.twitter.com/gds5K7rs7U — Rajesh (@rajeshkasakani) August 3, 2020

The Santhanam starrer reportedly revolves around Santhanam, playing an employee in a biscuit company and the stories his grandmother, played by Sowcar Janaki, narrates to him. The film's punchlines and comic timing seem to be quite effective, right from the one about 100 feet cutout that is entitled to demand ten lives to letting the audience know that the film will hit the screens and not on OTT. Apart from Santhanam, Biskoth cast ensemble includes veteran Sowcar Janaki as Santa's grandmother and Tara Alisha Berry as the leading lady.

The film is helmed by R. Kannan. Bankrolled by Trident Arts, the romantic comedy film was shot in Chennai and Hyderabad. The film has music by Radhan. Santhanam has collaborated with director R Kannan in films like Jayamkondaan, Kanden Kadhalai, Vanthaan Vendraan and Settai.

