Sapthaa Records - A Game-changer In South Indian Film Industry

An advanced sound studio in Kochi, within a short span, is changing the face of South Indian Cinema with its high-end facilities. Sapthaa Records, located at Kaloor, Kochi is the talk of the industry for its top-notch set up and the high quality output it provides. Founded by Kishan Mohan a sound engineer by profession is the man behind this state-of-the-art studio. Sapthaa has been part of over 150 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada including the critically acclaimed Kanthara, Jagame Thanthiram, Drishyam 2 and Thuramukham.

Sapthaa’s main man Kishan Mohan has received many achievements since childhood in music and has a degree in Sound engineering and masters in music from the coveted Berklee College of Music. His passion and enthusiasm along with his expertise and experience in Hollywood and with Spanish and English composers paved way to start something as advanced as Sapthaa. Within a short span, Sapthaa has become the go-to place for filmmakers and musicians to get high-quality audio.

Sapthaa not only is the first in the city with Dolby Atmos mixing stage, but also South India’s first to have Dolby Atmos HE setup. It has various divisions, including Sapthaa Records and Sapthaa Voices. While Records offer facilities for music production, programming, arrangement and mixing ideal for music composers, Voices is the right place for film production as it offers facilities for recording, mixing, dubbing and editing. Meanwhile, Atmos with MTRX equipment is for next generation films.

Kishan Mohan says that high-end and most modern equipment are arranged in Sapthaa's DI suites, Atmos Dolby Vision HDR suites and Barco 4K projection suites, and the studio also has Atmos HE set-up suitable for home theatres and OTT platforms. It is also equipped with facilities for sound design, production sound services, foley effects/editing, mixing mastering, music production, programming and arrangement, making it a one-stop destination for all audio requirements.

Sapthaa also has a training institute - Sapthaa Institute of Film Technologies (SIFT). SIFT offers a ‘work and study’ design for students and provides training in Dolby Atmos mixing unit, pro tools, Dolby pre-mix suites, mentorship, music production and engineering, sound design and engineering, digital cinematography with colour grading and postmodern software. Sapthaa would be one of the very few studios in Kerala with active working partnerships with industry majors like Disney, Dolby and Sun Pictures.

South Indian films, in the past couple of years are focusing not only on their content but technical aspects too and a studio like Sapthaa with advanced technology is a boon to the industry. Since the studio provides international level results, filmmakers are coming down to get the best output from here. Sapthaa is in fact a one-stop destination for everything audio related and with high-tech facilities it is only enhancing the quality of films and music. The technicians working here are also well-versed in what they do and soon, Sapthaa will reach Bollywood as well, providing quality, Dolby audio. It is just a matter of time!

