Sarath Kumar Announces 150th Film 'The Smile Man' With New Poster

Actor Sarath Kumar has commenced work on his forthcoming 150th film, which is titled The Smile Man. Helmed by the duo Syam and Praveen, who has earlier made the yet-to-be-released film, Memories, the film went on floors on Monday, February 21. The actor, on Tuesday, took to his verified Instagram handle and unveiled a brand new poster of the investigative thriller drama. Check out the poster of the film below.

Sarath Kumar shares The Smile Man poster

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the actor dropped posters of the film and wrote, "Happy to associate with Magnum Movies for my 150th film, Directed by @ShyamPraveen2 titled as #THESMILEMAN @magnum_movies @GavaskarAvinash @iniyahere #Sijarose @sreesarvananddp @Sanlokesh. Wishing the team all the best." Many fans and followers expressed their excitement for the actor's upcoming film.

The film has Sree Saravanan as its director of photography, while the film's music is composed by Gavaskar Avinash. Anand has penned the screenplay and dialogues of the film. San Lokesh will be editing the film. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Sarath Kumar will be seen playing a cop with Alzheimer's.

Along with Sarath Kumar, the film also stars Sija Rose and Ineya in pivotal roles. Rose first appeared in Dulquer Salmaan's Ustaad Hotel and was later on seen in Tamil films like Udar Pirappe, Bairavaa, and others. Touted to be an investigative thriller drama, comedian George Maryan is also said to be a part of the film, reported Pinkvilla. Rajkumar, who has Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom under his credits, is said to be a part of the supporting cast. The actor is said to be sporting multiple looks in the film, which is set in Coimbatore and around Palakkad. The film is bankrolled by Salil Das’ Magnum Movies.

Furthermore, Sarath Kumar is also currently working on Vijay Antony-Vijay Milton’s action thriller drama named Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan, debutant director Thirumalai Baluchamy’s film, Samaran, and a yet-to-be-titled film which co-stars Amitash Pradhan and Kashmira Pardeshi. Additionally, director duo Syam Praveen is currently awaiting the release of their film, Memories, which stars 8 Thottakkal star Vetri Sudley. It also has Parvathy, Dayyana, Ramesh Thilak, RNR Manohar, Hareesh Peradi.

Image: Instagram/@r_sarath_kumar