'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Cast: A Look At The Lead Actors In Parasuram's Directorial

On August 9, the motion poster of south action thriller film Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the motion poster on Twitter that has taken social media by storm. The cast of Sarkaru Vaari Paata includes Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Read ahead for more details.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata cast

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will feature Mahesh Babu alongside Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film will also mark Mahesh Babu's first film collaboration with director Parasuram. As of now, no details regarding the rest of the cast are unveiled. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus. As per reports, the film is still in its shooting stage and the makers are yet to resume the shooting of the film, which was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. Sarkaru Vaari Paata's music is composed by Thaman.

The makers have not revealed much about the film but according to reports it is said to be a thriller with the theme of corruption at government offices. Recently, the lead actor Keerthy Suresh revealed the news through an Instagram live session. She took to Instagram and interacted with her fans on the platform while revealing details about her upcoming venture. The poster of the film was released on Mahesh Babu's birthday.

Also Read | Mahesh Babu's upcoming 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' motion poster released on his 45th birthday

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Poster

MOTION POSTER... Team #SarkaruVaariPaata unveil the motion poster to celebrate #MaheshBabu's birthday today... #MaheshBabu and director #Parasuram are collaborating for the first time... Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. #HBDMaheshBabu #SSMB27 pic.twitter.com/efRXEmxk3D — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 9, 2020

The motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata features a rupee coin being tossed by Mahesh Babu which just inserts the curiosity among fans to eagerly wait for the film. The poster also wishes Mahesh Babu on birthday, it reads as "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SUPER STAR MAHESH BABU". This motion poster has already received 100k plus views on Twitter. Take a look at the poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Also Read | Nivetha Thomas approached to play a prominent role in Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'?

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last in Anil Ravipudi's Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film stars Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. It follows a documented tale of an army officer, who is on a mission to save the country from external threats. Released in January 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru, reportedly grossed more than Rs 200 crores at the box office.

On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh's Penguin was recently released on Amazon Prime. Penguin is a drama mystery thriller film. This is a spine chilling tale of a pregnant mother who sets out on a dangerous mission to unravel the mystery and save her loved ones.

Also Read | Confirmed! Mahesh Babu to star alongside Keerthy Suresh in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

Also Read | Kiara Advani to star opposite Mahesh Babu in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.