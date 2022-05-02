'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Trailer: Fans Hail Mahesh Babu's Film As 'summer Masala Entertainer'

The much-awaited trailer of Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is finally out and needless to say, fans are loving it. On Monday, May 2, the South actor took to social media to release the action-packed trailer of his upcoming film. As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Within an hour, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer has garnered over 2,796,405 views on YouTube. Netizens in large numbers have taken to Twitter to share their review of the trailer, thereby hailing it as a perfect 'summer masala entertainer'.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer Twitter review:

A fan called it the 'best trailer' praising Mahesh Babu's mannerisms. The user wrote, "Best trailer cut in recent times for a full-length commercial fare. @ParasuramPetla ticks all boxes needed for a perfect masala entertainer this summer. Mahesh Mannerisms are top notch".

Another hailed it as 'Fantabulous' stating that the Mahesh Babu-starrer is all set to create a rampage at the Box Office. The user shared, "Fantabulous !! This dexterity and this energy is what every Mahesh fan & audience missed all these days. Kudos to petla he bought the New mesmerizing version of Mahesh, Dear box office get ready to surrender #SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer".

Many have already declared Sarakaru Vaari Paata a 'mass entertainer' and 'blockbuster'. Talking about the same, a netizen articulated, "Blockbuster guaranteed !!! A Promising Action-packed Commercial Entertainer . Vitange@urstrulyMahesh 's Intensified Screen Presence is the highlight". Check out the reactions below:

Fantabulous !! This dexterity this energy is what every mahesh fan & audience missed all these days. Kudos to petla he bought the New mesmerizing version of Mahesh, Dear box office get ready to surrender #SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer — Peter (@urstrulyPeter) May 2, 2022

It's a Boy Thing 🤙🤙🤙🤙🤙....

Box office rampage starts on MAY 12

⚡️⚡️⚡️#SarkaruVaariPaata 🔔🔔🔔#SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer pic.twitter.com/lyFuIaM7HC — Wasi Shaik (@urstrulyShaik) May 2, 2022

Best trailer cut in recent times for a full length commercial fare 💥💥💥. @ParasuramPetla ticks all boxes needed for a perfect masala entertainer this summer. Mahesh Mannerisms are top notch. #SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer — VeRRRma (@Pradeep_v123) May 2, 2022

#SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer BEST TRAILER FOR ANY STAR IN RECENT TIMES... how did director managed to pull of so many variations.. Because this man @urstrulyMahesh is the best in business when he is in form.... Congratulations #SSMB fans! Jaathini......... — rehman mohammed (@rehmansrk) May 2, 2022

Still in TRANCE !!



"Arachakam" is a small word !

Anyone lemme know the word to describe this Monster Trailer !

Super🌟 @urstrulyMahesh anna on 💥🔥🔥#SarkaruVaariPaata #SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer https://t.co/ue7cqfTvEr — Sasi (@sasisunil) May 2, 2022

😇IT'S A BOY THING 😘

What a Trailer 💥💥Mahesh Babu🔥

look's next level🤩.. Eagerly waiting

Anna❤️‍🔥... Threater loo Dhadrayalapode

(Goosebumps)💥 pakka bomma

blockbuster . 💥😍🙉🙉#SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer pic.twitter.com/UK3pfgRhU6 — 𓃵..Pʀᴀvᴇᴇɴ...❤️‍🔥DHFM❤️‍🔥..🔔 (@urstrulyBobby11) May 2, 2022

'This is Mahesh reporting from chepalapuda beach sir' 💥😆



Mahesh dialogue delivery & body language here 👌👌#SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer pic.twitter.com/SqPfis8hgY — 🍂 (@snow__pearl) May 2, 2022

Blockbuster guaranteed ❤️‍🔥!!! A Promising Action packed Commercial Entertainer . Vitange @urstrulyMahesh 's Intensified Screen Presence is the highlight 🔥#SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer #SVPTrailer pic.twitter.com/NS6LgxYkmE — Kollywood Trolls (@KollywoodTrolIs) May 2, 2022

Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer begins with hard-hitting dialogues of Mahesh Babu. The lead actor braces fans by stating "You can steal my love, you can steal my friends but you cannot steal my money". Playing with the lead protagonist's money is no less than inviting a death invitation. With Mahesh Babu roaming with bloodied keys in a room filled with villains to his magical chemistry with Keerthy Suresh, the trailer is high on action, romance and powerful dialogues. Helmed by Parasuram, the upcoming movie is bankrolled jointly under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Mahesh Babu Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. The Telugu action thriller will make its way to the silver screens on May 12, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@dhfm_navam