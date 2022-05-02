Last Updated:

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Trailer: Fans Hail Mahesh Babu's Film As 'summer Masala Entertainer'

The much-awaited trailer of Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is finally out on Monday, May 2. Here's taking a look at how fans are reacting to the teaser

Mahesh Babu

The much-awaited trailer of Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is finally out and needless to say, fans are loving it. On Monday, May 2, the South actor took to social media to release the action-packed trailer of his upcoming film. As soon as the clip surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Within an hour, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer has garnered over 2,796,405 views on YouTube. Netizens in large numbers have taken to Twitter to share their review of the trailer, thereby hailing it as a perfect 'summer masala entertainer'.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer Twitter review:

A fan called it the 'best trailer' praising Mahesh Babu's mannerisms. The user wrote, "Best trailer cut in recent times for a full-length commercial fare. @ParasuramPetla ticks all boxes needed for a perfect masala entertainer this summer. Mahesh Mannerisms are top notch".

Another hailed it as 'Fantabulous' stating that the Mahesh Babu-starrer is all set to create a rampage at the Box Office. The user shared, "Fantabulous !! This dexterity and this energy is what every Mahesh fan & audience missed all these days. Kudos to petla he bought the New mesmerizing version of Mahesh, Dear box office get ready to surrender #SarkaruVaariPaataTrailer".

Many have already declared Sarakaru Vaari Paata a 'mass entertainer' and 'blockbuster'. Talking about the same, a netizen articulated, "Blockbuster guaranteed !!! A Promising Action-packed Commercial Entertainer . Vitange@urstrulyMahesh 's Intensified Screen Presence is the highlight".  Check out the reactions below:

Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer begins with hard-hitting dialogues of Mahesh Babu. The lead actor braces fans by stating "You can steal my love, you can steal my friends but you cannot steal my money". Playing with the lead protagonist's money is no less than inviting a death invitation. With Mahesh Babu roaming with bloodied keys in a room filled with villains to his magical chemistry with Keerthy Suresh, the trailer is high on action, romance and powerful dialogues. Helmed by Parasuram, the upcoming movie is bankrolled jointly under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Mahesh Babu Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus. The Telugu action thriller will make its way to the silver screens on May 12, 2022.

