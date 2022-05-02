Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Mahesh Babu's Actioner Ups The Ante With Powerful Dialogues

The much-awaited release of Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is just around the corner and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. Speaking of which, the creators have finally dropped the trailer of the action-thriller on Monday, May 2. Needless to say, the upcoming Mahesh Babu flick appears to be an action-packed entertainer with a slew of fight scenes that is sure to leave audiences awestruck.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer out

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who last minted praises for his performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru, is now gearing up to play the role of a bank officer and a pawnbroker who is tasked by the government to bring a fraudster to justice. Directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead role alongside Mahesh Babu.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer begins with a series of poignant dialogues by Mahesh Babu as he gears up to fight in a room filled with goons. He then declares that anyone can attempt to steal his love and friendship, however, chaos erupts when his money gets involved in the drama.

On one side, Mahesh Babu looks macho as he defeats all the goons. Another side portrayed is him as a timid boy who goes to extreme lengths to win the heart of the leading lady of the film, Keerthy Suresh. The romantic part appears to add a quirky twist to Mahesh Babu's fierce avatar. In totality, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is seemingly a mass entertainer accentuated with hard-hitting dialogues and action sequences.

Watch the trailer below:

Touted to be an action-thriller, Sarkaru Vaari Paata supposedly revolves around the theme of corruption, which takes place at government offices. Helmed by Parasuram, the upcoming movie is bankrolled jointly under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Mahesh Babu Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus.

Initially, Sarkaru Vaari Paata was scheduled to hit the big screens in January 2022, however, the release date was deferred due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Telugu action thriller will make its way on the silver screens on May 12, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh