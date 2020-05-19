Seema Pahwa Talks About Her Role In Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Read Here

After enthralling the audiences with her performance in movies like Bala, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Seema Pahwa will be returning to the silver screen with Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. Talking about her role in the upcomer, Seema Pahwa said that it is exciting to play a part in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. Exclaiming her character in the upcomer to be different, the Bala actor resented from revealing much in an interview with a leading portal.

However, Seema Pahwa revealed that she is not playing mother's role to Alia Bhatt's character in the upcomer. The Alia Bhatt starrer is named after a real-life character, and is reportedly based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The Alia Bhatt starrer is currently under production and is slated to hit the marquee on September 11, 2020.

Seema Pahwa on her recently released short film

Recently, Seema Pahwa starrer short film was released on YouTube. The short film, titled Everything is Fine, narrates the tale of a housewife, who escapes from the humdrum of her daily life to spend a day at her will. In a recent interview, Seema Pahwa talked about the short film and said that it showcases the reality of Indian society and also delves into how women suppress their dreams to fulfill the desires of the family members.

The short film starring Seema Pahwa in the lead was released on May 9, 2020, on Large Short Films' official YouTube page. In the film, she plays the role of a housewife named Asha.

Seema Pahwa was last seen in Amar Kaushik's Bala. The movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and Yami Gautam in the lead, narrates the tale of a man who suffers from pre-mature balding. The Amar Kaushik directorial had Seema Pahwa playing the role of Indira, mother figure to Bhumi Pednekar's character.

Besides Gangubai Kathiawadi, Seema Pahwa has a slew of movies in her kitty, which are slated to hit the marquee in the coming year. Meanwhile, her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Alia Bhatt seems to be juggling between the shooting of Brahmastra and the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

