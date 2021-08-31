'Seetimaarr' Trailer: Ram Pothineni Unveils Glimpse Of Gopichand And Tamannaah Starrer

Action hero Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia have come together for Sampath Nandi’s sports drama Seetimaarr, which is set for theatrical release on September 10. The movie, whose trailer was released on Tuesday by Ram Pothineni, will witness the leading duo essaying the roles of Kabaddi coaches. The action-packed trailer looks promising, establishing the movie as the ultimate masala entertainer for the masses.

Seetimaarr trailer promises a fun-filled ride

Unveiling the trailer on Tuesday, August 31, Ram Pothineni wished the cast and crew of the movie good luck, and wrote,” @YoursGopichand & @tamannaahspeaks look Fantastic! A BIG Screen experience for sure! # Good luck @IamSampathNandi (sic).”.

The Sampath Nandi directorial was set to release originally in theatres on April 2021 but got pushed due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The makers had also recently announced a September 3 release date but rescheduled again to September 10, owing to the Vinayaka Chaviti weekend. There were also speculations about an OTT release for the movie, but with theatres operating with 50% capacity or more, makers found it more pragmatic to give it a theatrical release.

More about the Sampath Nandi directorial

Seetimaarr marks director Sampath Nandi’s second collaboration with Gopichand after the duo collaborated on Goutham Nanda. Tamannaah is also associating with Sampath for the third time after Racha and Bengal Tiger. The movie, based on the Kabaddi sport also features Digangana Suryavanshi, Bhumika Chawla, Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Rehaman, and Tarun Arora in key roles. Bollywood's Rohith Pathak is also set to play a crucial role.

Gopichand will be seen in a coach's avatar, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and will have a face-off with Jwala Reddy ( Bhatia's character) who is the coach of the Telangana all-girls team. Actor Digangana Suryavanshi will be seen as a village belle, who falls in love with the protagonist. The movie is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi, with Soundar Rajan as the cinematographer. Mani Sharma has composed the music for the film.

On the wok front, Gopichand will be seen in a Maruthi directorial Pakka Commercial where he will star with Raashi Khanna. The movie is slated for an October 2021 release. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in Anil Ravipudi F3, slated for a 2022 release, Merlapaaka Gandhi directorial Maestro, Gurtundha Seetakalam in which she has been paired opposite actor Satya Dev as well as Plan A Plan B.

(IMAGE- BARBIE DOLL TAMANNAAH/ INSTA)