Shaan Roped Into Play A Pivotal Role In Ilaiyaraaja’s Hindi-Telugu Movie 'Music School'

Singer/songwriter Shaan has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the upcoming musical drama Hindi-Telugu musical 'Music School'. The movie will be helmed by Papa Rao Biyyala and prolific Indian composer Ilaiyaraaja, who is also known as the Maestro has written 12 original songs for the project. The movie is being produced by Yamini Films and Broadway choreographer Adam Murray, who has credits include The King’s Man, Cruella and Rocketman is also a part of the project.

As per Deadline, Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran have been cast as the main lead of the movie and singer Shaan has been roped in to play the role of Saran’s characters ex-boyfriend. Shaan will also be lending his voice for a song in the movie. The musical drama is about the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children, which aims only to make them doctors or engineers, leaving no time for art or sport.

The Chand Sifarish singer spoke about his role in the movie and told Deadline, "I am very excited to be part of 'Music School' not only as a singer but now as part of the cast. It will be a very new experience for me to act, but the film is a genuine musical, with music by the maestro Ilaiyaraaja and a story that encourages creative arts, I couldn’t have asked for a better fit. I am very thankful to Papa Rao sir for giving me this opportunity."

The director of the movie, Biyyala also spoke about Shaan's character and said, "When I saw Shaan singing a song while recording in Ilaiyaraaja’s Studio, I was impressed with his flamboyance, which is what is required for that character. Moreover, the character is a successful musician and singer. So I offered him the role and I am glad he accepted it. It is a significant role in the movie as he is the ex-boyfriend of the heroine."

Meanwhile, Shaan is one the leading playback singer of Bollywood and has lent his voice for several movies. His song Shuruaat from his album Tishnagi was made into a music video to promote the film, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. He has also hosted singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and more.

(Image: Instagram/@singer_shaan)