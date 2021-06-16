Shriya Saran Celebrates 14 Years Of Rajinikanth's 'Sivaji: The Boss' With Gratitude Post

Shriya Saran reminisced her time on the sets of her 2007 film, Sivaji: The Boss as it completed 14 years. The actor took to Instagram to share an old poster of the film, in which she starred along with South megastar Rajinikanth. This 2007 action-romance film was very well received by audiences and was easily one of the biggest hits of the year.

Shriya Saran thanked the director of the film, Shankar, her co-star Rajinikanth, and the music director, A R Rahman! She also additionally thanked designers Manish Malhotra and Neeta Lulla for designing the outfits in the film.

Many of Shriya's fans appreciated the actress in the comments as they remembered the hit film.

Sivaji: The Boss plot

The film was about an engineer, Shivaji, played by Rajinikanth, who studies abroad and comes back home to find India in tatters. He sees a lot of corruption and poverty and tries to bring out change, but he faces many politicians who come in his path. In India, he also meets Shriya Saran as Thamizhselvi and falls for her. She is a headstrong girl who has great chemistry with Shivaji as well and though she takes time, she falls for Shivaji as well. Sivaji: The Boss cast includes actors like Vivek, Suman, Raghuvaran, MS Bhaskar among others.

Here's some interesting trivia that you may not know about the actor's role in the film. So apparently, Shriya Saran would not have been part of the Sivaji: The Boss, if Aishwarya Rai had not bowed out due to a busy schedule. Fortunately for Shriya, the film helped her gain a lot of popularity as it was one of the costliest films of the time which won several awards, including a National Film Award for Best Special Effects!

Shriya Saran's life now

At a point, the actor starred in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films in the same year, but she has now taken up fewer projects. In 2015, she starred in Drishyam opposite Ajay Devgn. She did Nagasooran in 2019 and also starred in Gamanam, a Telugu Anthology series in 2021. She will soon be seen in Prakash Raj's directorial venture, Tadka along with Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal.

On the personal front, Shriya is happily married to Andrei Koscheev, a businessman since 2018.

IMAGE: SHRIYA SARAN'S INSTAGRAM

