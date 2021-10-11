Shriya Saran Welcomes First Child With Husband Andrei Koscheev; See Pic

South Indian actor Shriya Saran surprised her fans as she announced that she had welcomed her first child with her husband Andrei Koscheev. The actor took to her social media on October 11 and announced the big news. Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev tied the knot back in 2018 and her pregnancy rumours started making the rounds on the internet after she announced that she had decided to move back to India from Barcelona, Spain.

Shriya Saran welcomes first child with husband Andrei Koscheev

Shriya Saran, who earlier this year moved to India with her husband Andrei Koscheev, took to the social media site Roposo to share her big news. The Drishyam actor revealed that she welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband. She wrote, "Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed for ever... To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to god."

Earlier this year in May, Shriya took to her Instagram to announce that she and her husband were moving back to India. The couple arrived in Mumbai in June and looked for a house for their stay for almost a month. Andrei later took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and Shriya as they conducted a house warming puja. He wrote, "Indian house warming puja."

On the work front, Shriya Saran will next be seen in the period drama action film RRR. The movie also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan in the lead roles. The movie is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Saran will be playing the role of Meera in the film. She will also be seen in the Tamil-language supernatural thriller film Naragasooran alongside Aravind Swamy, Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika and Indrajith Sukumaran. The movie is a spin-off of the 2016 movie Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru.

Image: Instagram/@shriya_saran1109