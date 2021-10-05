Shruti Haasan Reveals Learnings From Father Kamal Haasan, Shares Favourite Family Pic

From favourite family photos to learnings from his father Kamal Haasan, actor Shruti Haasan has revealed several things about herself in a recent chat with her fans on social media. As Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp were down, the actor took to Twitter and had quick Q/A sessions with fans on Monday, October 4.

The actor invited her fans to interact and ask whatever they like on Twitter. She went on to reveal things as the fans asked. When fans asked her to share the latest picture of herself with his dad Kamal Haasan and sister Akshara Haasan, she picked out her most favourite picture and it is definitely an adorable one. In the photo, the trio is seen in traditional attires and happily smiling for the camera. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "It’s not the latest and it’s not a selfie but I love this this picture of us[sic]."

Take a look:

It’s not the latest and it’s not a selfie but I love this this picture of us ❤️🧿 https://t.co/tN1IZ1sT21 pic.twitter.com/6oiPpU92Lv — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 4, 2021

Shruti Haasan reveals top 3 learnings from father Kamal Haasan

Further, one of the fans asked her to reveal the top three learnings from her dad. In response, she mentioned that his dad taught her to be fearless and humourous. "I can’t say three in specific like that but I’ve learned to be fearless from him and I’ve learned that humour will take you through life in the best way possible," she wrote.

I can’t say three in specific like that but I’ve learned to be fearless from him and I’ve learned that humour will take you through life in the best way possible https://t.co/oWjFskfcZO — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 4, 2021

When a fan asked about her favourite sportsperson, she took the name of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and basketball player Michael Jordan. She also spoke about director Gopichand Malineni's son Satvik and said, "Satvik is truly one of my most fav co-stars and kids ever he’s so bright and talented." Later, she concluded the chat session saying, "I had the best time answering your questions !!!! Thank you all so much I’ll be back here soon and without a shut down on other apps stay safe everyone abs don’t forget to be happy."

Check the posts:

Satvik is truly one of my most fav co stars and kids ever he’s so bright and talented @megopichand https://t.co/zo36BCPKT9 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 4, 2021

I had the best time answering your questions !!!! Thankyou all so much 💜 I’ll be back here soon and without a shut down on other apps 😅😂 stay safe everyone abs don’t forget to be happy — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 4, 2021

More about Shruti Haasan

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is the daughter of Kamal Haasan and his second wife Sarika. The actor is reportedly dating rapper and doodle artist Santanu Hazarika. He is often featured on Shruti Haasan's Instagram. Although the two have not confirmed their relationship officially, they have often turned heads with cosy photos in the past.

In terms of work, Shruti Haasan recently scored massive success with Ravi Teja starrer Krack and Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab. Currently, Shruti Haasan is busy shooting for her next with Prabhas titled Salaar, which is a pan-Indian film directed by KGF fame director Prashanth Neel.

(Image:@shrutihaasan/Twitter)