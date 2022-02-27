Shruti Haasan Tests COVID Positive, Says 'can't Wait To Be Back Soon'

On Sunday morning, actor Shruti Haasan took to social media to confirm that she's has tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. While sharing her health update, the Best Seller star informed her followers that she is currently recovering. Ardent fans of the actor took to the comment section of her latest post to wish her a speedy recovery.

Shruti Haasan tests positive for COVID-19

The Tevar actor while sharing her health update wrote, "Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I'm on the mend and can't wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies," before finishing her note with a black heart emoticon. Take a look at it below:

As soon as the post surfaced online, friends and followers of the star took to her comment section to extend speedy recovery messages for her online. Sophie Choudry said, "Damn!!! Get well soon love!! Hugs and strength to you." Director Siddharth Malhotra wrote, "Loads of love and tc Shruti u will be back and healthier soon." Meanwhile umpteen fans wished for her to 'get well soon'. Take a look at it here:

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan recently created headlines for her stint as Meethu Mathur in the web show Best Seller. Apart from Shruti Haasan, the series also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bajwa and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles. In a previous post, while thanking the makers of the show, the actor articulated, "Thankyou for all the love on Bestseller memories with the team ! A big Thankyou to @siddharthpmalhotra for giving me the opportunity to play Meetu. I had the best time playing her and exploring a new story!"

The plot of the series traces the life of a novelist who is facing a writer's block. He meets a budding writer and decides to use her story as his next out of desperation. However, he is unaware of the danger that lurks around that can harm him and his close ones. Shruti Haasan will next feature alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel directed action-thriller Salaar. She also has Gopichand Malineni's untitled next in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan