Shweta Shinde’s Sweet Gesture On The Sets Of 'Doctor Don' Puts A Smile On Everyone's Faces

Since the country was under lockdown, all the production houses were asked to stop shooting. After a long gap of almost three months, the shooting for movies and shows have finally begun. Following all the rules and regulations, and keeping the safety guidelines in mind, the shooting of many television series have resumed. Popular Marathi daily soap Doctor Don is also back with new episodes. Recently, the lead actor of Doctor Don, Shweta Shinde's sweet gesture made everyone’s mood better on the sets of Doctore Don.

Shweta Shinde’s sweet gesture on the sets of Doctor Don

The popular Marathi television drama, Doctor Don, went off air in mid-March due to the global pandemic. The show has recently resumed its shoot after a long break of 3 months. As there is still tension and concern on the sets of the show, the lead actor of the show, Shweta Shinde, managed to make the cast and crew of the show smile with her sweet gesture. There was a scene where Shweta Shinde’s character in the show, Monica, was cooking something in the kitchen. After the shooting of the scene got over, Shweta Shinde cooked and served fried puris to the entire cast and crew of Doctor Don with the help of her hairstylist and her personal assistant.

This gesture of the actor made everyone on the sets very happy and instantly put a smile on their faces. Reportedly, actor Anurag Worlikar, who plays the character of Monica’s son in the show, was the happiest of the entire lot. It was in fact like a feast for all the foodies on the set.

For those who might be unaware, the set of Doctor Don was earlier located in Mira Road, Mumbai. Since the global pandemic, the area has been declared as a containment zone and is under very strict lockdown regulations. From the time the shooting of Doctor Don has resumed, the set of the show has been relocated to a resort near Karjat and all the necessary changes have been made in the script. Reportedly, not a single outsider is allowed to step inside the resort and no person is allowed to leave the resort.

