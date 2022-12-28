Siddharth Alleges Harassment At TN Airport, Laments His Parents Were Spoken To In Hindi

Actor Siddharth, who is known for his works in Indian films, especially in South Indian cinema on Tuesday, alleged that his parents were harassed by the security personnel at Madhurai airport in Tamil Nadu. The actor shared the incident on his Instagram account, as a story.

In the post, the Rang De Basanti actor stated that the CRPF security personnel during the security check-in at Madhurai Airport made his parents remove coins from their bags, repeatedly interacted with them in Hindi, and refused to talk in English despite being requested to do so. Siddharth further alleged that when his parents protested, the security personnel replied, "In India, this is how it is."

In the now-disappeared Instagram story, Siddharth said, "Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English. Rude **. When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off the power."

It is pertinent to mention that the security at Madurai airport is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) but on his Instagram story, the actor blamed CRPF.