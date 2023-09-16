SIIMA 2023 Winners List: Jr NTR, Sreeleela, Yash, Srinidhi Shetty Win Big

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is one of the highest awards conferred in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. The SIMMA 2023 was conducted on September 15 in Dubai. Several notable names from the South Indian industries attended the award ceremony.

3 things you need to know

SIIMA 2023 took place on September 15 in Dubai.

South stars like Sreeleela, Rana Daggubati, Mrunal Thakur, and Meenakshii Chaudhary among others attended the ceremony.

JR NTR, Mrunal Thakur, Yash and 777 Charlie won big at the event.

Full winners list

The SIIMA Awards winners are announced in two categories. The winners from the Telugu industry and Kannada industry are announced separately. JR NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR bagged several awards in the Telugu film categories. Kannada movies like KGF, Kantara, 777 Charlie also won big awards.

Telugu winners at SIIMA 2023

Best Debutant Actress: Mrunal Thakur in Sita Raman

Best Lyric Writer: Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu from RRR

Best Music Director: MM Keeravaani for RRR

Best Playback Singer (Male): Miryala Ram for the title song in DJ Tillu

Best Playback Singer (Female): Mangli for Jinthaak from Dhamaka.

Best Debutant Director: Mallidi Vassishta for Bimbisara

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Sangeetha in Masooda

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Rana Daggubati for Bheemla Nayak

Best Actor in Negative Role: Suhas for HIT- 2

Best Actor in Comedy Role: Srinivasa Reddy for Karthikeya 2

Best Director: SS Rajamouli for RRR

Best Actor in Leading Role: Jr. NTR in RRR

Best Actress in Leading Role: Sreeleela in Dhamaka

Best Actor in Leading Role (Critics): Adivi Sesh in Major

Best Actress in Leading Role (Critics): Mrunal Thakur in Sita Raman

Best Film Award: Sita Raman

Kannada winners at SIIMA 2023

Best Debutant Actress: Neetha Ashok in Vikrant Rona

Best Debutant Actor: Pruthvi Shamanur in Padavi Poorva

Best Lyric Writer: Pramod Maravanthe for Singara Siriye from Kantara

Best Music Director: B. Ajaneesh Loknath for Kantara

Best Playback Singer (Male): Vijay Prakash for Singara Siriye

Best Playback Singer (Female): Sunidhi Chauhan for Ra Ra Rakkamma from Vikrant Rona

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Shubha Raksha in Home Minister

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2

Best Actor in Negative Role: Achyut Kumar in Kantara

Best Actor in Comedy Role: Prakash Thuminad for Kantara

Best Debutant Director: Sagar Puranik for Dollu

Best Actor in Leading Role: Yash in KGF Chapter 2

Best Actress in Leading Role: Srinidhi Shetty in KGF Chapter 2

Best Actor in Leading Role (Critics): Rakshit Shetty in Charlie 777

Best Actress in Leading Role (Critics): Sapthami Gowda in Kantara

Best Film Award: 777 Charlie