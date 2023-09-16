SIIMA 2023 Winners List: Jr NTR, Sreeleela, Yash, Srinidhi Shetty Win Big

Quick links:
SIIMA 2023 winners (image: IMDb)
The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is one of the highest awards conferred in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. The SIMMA 2023 was conducted on September 15 in Dubai. Several notable names from the South Indian industries attended the award ceremony.
3 things you need to know
The SIIMA Awards winners are announced in two categories. The winners from the Telugu industry and Kannada industry are announced separately. JR NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR bagged several awards in the Telugu film categories. Kannada movies like KGF, Kantara, 777 Charlie also won big awards.
Telugu winners at SIIMA 2023
Best Debutant Actress: Mrunal Thakur in Sita Raman
Best Lyric Writer: Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu from RRR
Best Music Director: MM Keeravaani for RRR
Best Playback Singer (Male): Miryala Ram for the title song in DJ Tillu
Best Playback Singer (Female): Mangli for Jinthaak from Dhamaka.
Best Debutant Director: Mallidi Vassishta for Bimbisara
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Sangeetha in Masooda
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Rana Daggubati for Bheemla Nayak
Best Actor in Negative Role: Suhas for HIT- 2
Best Actor in Comedy Role: Srinivasa Reddy for Karthikeya 2
Best Director: SS Rajamouli for RRR
Best Actor in Leading Role: Jr. NTR in RRR
Best Actress in Leading Role: Sreeleela in Dhamaka
Best Actor in Leading Role (Critics): Adivi Sesh in Major
Best Actress in Leading Role (Critics): Mrunal Thakur in Sita Raman
Best Film Award: Sita Raman
Kannada winners at SIIMA 2023
Best Debutant Actress: Neetha Ashok in Vikrant Rona
Best Debutant Actor: Pruthvi Shamanur in Padavi Poorva
Best Lyric Writer: Pramod Maravanthe for Singara Siriye from Kantara
Best Music Director: B. Ajaneesh Loknath for Kantara
Best Playback Singer (Male): Vijay Prakash for Singara Siriye
Best Playback Singer (Female): Sunidhi Chauhan for Ra Ra Rakkamma from Vikrant Rona
Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Shubha Raksha in Home Minister
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2
Best Actor in Negative Role: Achyut Kumar in Kantara
Best Actor in Comedy Role: Prakash Thuminad for Kantara
Best Debutant Director: Sagar Puranik for Dollu
Best Actor in Leading Role: Yash in KGF Chapter 2
Best Actress in Leading Role: Srinidhi Shetty in KGF Chapter 2
Best Actor in Leading Role (Critics): Rakshit Shetty in Charlie 777
Best Actress in Leading Role (Critics): Sapthami Gowda in Kantara
Best Film Award: 777 Charlie