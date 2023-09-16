Last Updated:

SIIMA 2023 Winners List: Jr NTR, Sreeleela, Yash, Srinidhi Shetty Win Big

SIIMA 2023 was held in Dubai on September 15. South stars like Sreeleela, Rana Daggubati, Mrunal Thakur, Meenakshii Chaudhary and others attended the event.

SIIMA 2023

SIIMA 2023 winners (image: IMDb)


The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is one of the highest awards conferred in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. The SIMMA 2023 was conducted on September 15 in Dubai. Several notable names from the South Indian industries attended the award ceremony. 

3 things you need to know 

  • SIIMA 2023 took place on September 15 in Dubai. 
  • South stars like Sreeleela, Rana Daggubati, Mrunal Thakur, and Meenakshii Chaudhary among others attended the ceremony. 
  • JR NTR, Mrunal Thakur, Yash and 777 Charlie won big at the event. 

Full winners list 

The SIIMA Awards winners are announced in two categories. The winners from the Telugu industry and Kannada industry are announced separately. JR NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR bagged several awards in the Telugu film categories. Kannada movies like KGF, Kantara, 777 Charlie also won big awards. 

Telugu winners at SIIMA 2023 

Best Debutant Actress: Mrunal Thakur in Sita Raman 

Best Lyric Writer: Chandrabose for Naatu Naatu from RRR 

Best Music Director: MM Keeravaani for RRR 

Best Playback Singer (Male): Miryala Ram for the title song in DJ Tillu 

Best Playback Singer (Female): Mangli for Jinthaak from Dhamaka.

Best Debutant Director: Mallidi Vassishta for Bimbisara 

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Sangeetha in Masooda 

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Rana Daggubati for Bheemla Nayak 

Best Actor in Negative Role: Suhas for HIT- 2 

Best Actor in Comedy Role: Srinivasa Reddy for Karthikeya 2 

Best Director: SS Rajamouli for RRR 

Best Actor in Leading Role: Jr. NTR in RRR 

Best Actress in Leading Role: Sreeleela in Dhamaka 

Best Actor in Leading Role (Critics): Adivi Sesh in Major 

Best Actress in Leading Role (Critics): Mrunal Thakur in Sita Raman  

Best Film Award: Sita Raman 

Kannada winners at SIIMA 2023 

Best Debutant Actress: Neetha Ashok in Vikrant Rona 

Best Debutant Actor: Pruthvi Shamanur in Padavi Poorva 

Best Lyric Writer: Pramod Maravanthe for Singara Siriye from Kantara  

Best Music Director: B. Ajaneesh Loknath for Kantara  

Best Playback Singer (Male): Vijay Prakash for Singara Siriye  

Best Playback Singer (Female): Sunidhi Chauhan for Ra Ra Rakkamma from Vikrant Rona 

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Shubha Raksha in Home Minister  

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2  

Best Actor in Negative Role: Achyut Kumar in Kantara 

Best Actor in Comedy Role: Prakash Thuminad for Kantara  

Best Debutant Director: Sagar Puranik for Dollu  

Best Actor in Leading Role: Yash in KGF Chapter 2 

Best Actress in Leading Role: Srinidhi Shetty in KGF Chapter 2 

Best Actor in Leading Role (Critics): Rakshit Shetty in Charlie 777 

Best Actress in Leading Role (Critics): Sapthami Gowda in Kantara   

Best Film Award: 777 Charlie 

 

