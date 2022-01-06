Silambarasan TR Starrer Maanaadu's Remake Rights Sold To Suresh Babu; Check Details

Silambarasan TR, SJ Suryah, and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer, Maanaadu was an instant hit as soon as the film hit the box office. The film is helmed by Venkat Prabhu and was released in the month of November 2021. Producer Suresh Babu's production house, on Thursday, announced that it has acquired the remake rights for the Tamil superhit film in all Indian languages.

Suresh Babu acquires the rights to remake Silambarasan TR's Maanaadu

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Suresh Productions posted a note that reads, "Suresh Productions has acquired the official remake rights of the Tamil blockbuster ‘Maanaadu’ in all Indian languages, along with the theatrical dubbing rights in Telugu."

Simbu starrer Tamil drama is a political sci-fi thriller, which revolves around the theory of time loop. While the film was helmed by Venkat Prabhu, Suresh Kamatchi bankrolled it. Apart from the leading stars, the film also cast Bhrathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaren, Karunakaran, Udhaya, Manoj Bharathiraja, Ravikanth and Aravind Akash. Silambarasan's fans open-heartedly welcomed the star to the theatres. Theatres saw a massive crowd outside singing and dancing to Silambarasan's songs.

The plot chronicles the story of a common man and a police officer, who are trapped in a time loop, on the day of a public conference of the chief minister. Silambarasan aka STR in his newfound makeover is put up to stiff competition by an energetic SJ Surya, who has delivered one of the finest performances in his acting career. If in the first half, it is the comeback of STR after a brief hiatus that puts the movie in motion, it is S.J Surya who shoulders the movie and takes the movie to the extreme levels in the latter half. The music, as well as the background score of the movie, is top-notch that it happens to be perfectly in sync with the happenings unfolding on the screen.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Simbu is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Gautham Menon for the third time for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Earlier, the filmmakers dropped 'A glimpse of Muthu’s journey' to tease the upcoming film. The actor will also be seen in the film titled Pathu Thala and Corona Kumar.

Image: Instagram/@venkatprabhu