Silambarasan's Film 'Maanaadu' Postponed Due To 'unavoidable' Circumstances

Silambarasan aka Simbu is currently gearing up for his upcoming Tamil film titled Maanaadu. The film was slated to hit the big screens on 25 November. However, the filmmakers have shared an update on Twitter, that the film release has been postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances'. The film was originally scheduled for release on 4 November, however, the makers had shared that it will finally be released on 25 November.

Silambarasan’s Maanaadu release postponed

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the filmmakers of the highly-anticipated film, Maanadu has announced that the film won’t be releasing tomorrow.

The film, Maanaadu, said to be a political thriller is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi under the banner of V House Productions. Maanaadu's cast includes Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran, Premgi Amaren, Manoj Bharathiraja, Udhaya, Aravind Akash, and Ravikanth in pivotal roles. S. J. Suryah will be seen playing the role of an antagonist. In the film, Silambarasan looks unrecognizable as he portrays the character of Abdul Khaaliq. Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the leading lady.

Image: Twitter/@maanadumovie