Sivakarthikeyan Gives A Glimpse Of His 'greenhouse' And Calls It His 'home Garden'

Namma Veettu Pillai actor Sivakarthikeyan took to Instagram on Sunday, June 13, 2021, to reveal his lockdown passion. The actor posted a video in which he showed fans his greenhouse, which he built just before the pandemic, and expressed his desire to expand it further. Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sivakarthikeyan showed off the garden he's created in his new home on East Coast Road. In the video, one can also notice his daughter Aaradhana admiring the scenery with her father. The Hero actor also shared a video in which he stated that his garden grows vegetables and leafy greens for his family. He also stated that he would make another video soon. Along with the video, he wrote, “என் வீட்டு தோட்டத்தில்” (which translates to ‘In my home garden’). Take a look at Sivakarthikeyan's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor for his great work, while some could not stop gushing over the post. One of the users wrote, “😍😍😍😍 wowww!! 🌱🌿🍀Thanks for always being an inspiration”. Another user wrote, “Amazing. Just love this set up”. Some also shared many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

KJR Studios, the production company behind Sivakarthikeyan's highly anticipated film Doctor, recently took to Twitter to share an update on the film's release date. The production company had previously announced that Doctor's release would be delayed due to the Tamil Nadu elections. While Sivakarthikeyan's fans have been questioning the makers of the upcoming film about its much-anticipated release, the producer of the Tamil medical action drama revealed on Wednesday that he doesn't want to talk about "something celebratory like Doctor's release" because the entire country is currently battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctor is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Sivakarthikeyan along with Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, and Yogi Babu in lead roles. Sivakarthikeyan also serves as a producer of the movie under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions and KJR Studios serve as the co-producer and distributor. Watch the trailer below.

