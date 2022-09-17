Sivakarthikeyan Makes Derogatory Remarks Against Koreans, Netizens Slam 'racist Nonsense'

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan recently had to face strong backlash after angry netizens revolted against the star for his controversial racist remark. While addressing school children at an event, the actor poked fun at the Korean language and also made racist remarks about the appearance of the Koreans.

The remarks made by the Remo stars didn’t go down well with netizens who immediately slammed the actor for his insensitive comments. Sivakarthikeyan, who is a prominent name in the Tamil film industry, is famous for his speeches, especially when it comes to mimicking other actors from the film industry.

However, Sivakarthikeyan’s school speech is being bashed for encouraging racism in the presence of students. The actor's comments which were discriminatory in nature were called out on the Internet. While talking to school children at the event, the actor said, "Whenever I see Korean films, I feel like all the actors are the same. Sometimes it’s hard to tell the heroes from the heroines.” The comments made on the appearance of the Korean people in front of the students at a school did not set a good example.

The comments were when the actor was talking about a scene from his film Don in which the actors are speaking in gibberish, which is made to sound like the Korean language. Netizens were quick to criticise the star on the micro-blogging site for his berserk remarks and suggested he needs to attend sensitisation workshops.

One of the Twitter users shared a video from the event and criticised him. "Sivakarthikeyan mocks Korean language (based on that racist "comedy" sequence from Don), says all Koreans look alike, and their women look like men," he wrote., Another netizen commented on the incident and wrote, "That shows how much toxic they are." A third Korean fan slammed the star and wrote, "Just saw Sivakarthikeyan do the Korean heart." Another user questioned the purpose of actors in educational institutes, writing, "This is what I have been calling out for, this man is really toxic in all his films and what he represents(stalking, backward ideologies, racism, body shaming jokes). Pulling Tamil cinema 100 years back.” The actor is waiting for the release of his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Prince. He also has the Tamil science-fiction thriller Ayalaan in the pipeline.

Sivakarthikeyan mocks Korean language (based on that racist "comedy" sequence from Don), says all koreans look alike, and their women look like men.



All these in an event at a school, in front of kids!



Our celebrities badly need to attend special sensitisation workshops! pic.twitter.com/oDfaPkm35t — 🐦 Birdman (@amabirdman) September 15, 2022

That shows how much toxic they are — Reigen Arataka (@AkashPandian15) September 17, 2022

@Siva_Kartikeyan stalking, body shaming , racism next ennadhu na?

Indians doesnt understand wts insensitive and wats nt. Koreans look alike ah irundhalum adhu oru joke ah aakuradhu is same as some vadaks mocking tamil ppl fr dark skin and language https://t.co/lnmqGXNsrS — BuffedUpJoon⁷🇮🇳 (@varsri7) September 16, 2022

IMAGE: Instagram/sivakarthikeyan