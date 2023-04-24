Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Ayalaan To Release On Diwali; Details Inside

Fantasy entertainer "Ayalaan" will be globally released in theatres on the festive occasion of Diwali this year, the makers announced on Monday.

The pan-India movie, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is written and directed by R Ravikumar.

"Ayalaan" is produced by RD Raja of 24AM Studios and is released by KJR Studios Kotapadi J Rajesh. It has music by AR Rahman.

In a statement, KJR Studios said the banner is excited to announce that "Ayalaan" will have its worldwide theatrical release on Diwali 2023 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

"We’ve poured our heart and soul into this film. In spite of a few roadblocks on the way, we are moving ahead in a manner that we are very happy with. After all these hurdles, we’re ecstatic to announce the release date of our movie,” the production house said.

"With 'Ayalaan', we did not want to compromise on quality, as it will have the highest number of CGI shots for a pan-Indian movie. Hence we needed time to achieve perfection," it stated.

Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Banupriya, and Balasaravanan also round out the cast of the film.