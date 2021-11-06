'Skylab' Trailer Released: Rana Duggabati Shares First Look Of Nithya Menen Starrer; Watch

Nithya Menen starrer highly-anticipated comedy-drama, Skylab trailer has been released on November 6. Along with Menen, the film also stars Satya Dev and Rahul Ramakrishna in the lead roles. As the trailer was officially released, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati also took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped the poster of the film along with its trailer link on YouTube. Watch the trailer below.

Nithya Menen's Skylab trailer released

The trailer of the much-awaited comedy film, Skylab features Nithya Menen playing the role of Gauri, who is a daughter of a landlord, however, her character makes a name for herself in the media industry as a journalist. Gauri is portrayed as a person working for Prathibhimbham magazine in Telangana, Hyderabad, and is in need of stories.

In parallel to her story, the trailer shows Satya Dev and Rahul's characters - Anand and Ramarao's friendship tale. Anand is a self-centered doctor who aspires to set up a clinic in the village, while Subedhar Ramarao lives in the same village.

The hilarious trailer video shows an announcement is made on the radio about NASA's Skylab in space which gets damaged and several parts of the lab may fall on earth, particularly in Bandalingampally village. Curious Gauri gets a story for the magazine, while Anand and Ramarao wish to make money with the parts of Skylab, while the villagers are worried about their lives.

Penned and helmed by Vishvak Khanderao, the plot of the film is based on real events. In 1979, NASA's space station named 'Skylab' actually crashed on earth, scattering several parts across the Indian ocean.

The news had created mass hysteria as there was no clarity about where and when exactly it would fall. With Skylab, Nithya will also be donning the producer's cap and she has managed to pick up an author-backed role with rich content. The film will be hitting the screens on December 4.

Ghazi Attack star Rana Daggubati also took to the photo-sharing site and expressed support for the upcoming comedy film. He simply dropped the poster on his Instagram story and shared the link of the hilarious trailer video.

Furthermore, Nithya Menen will also be seen in Dhanush's D44 along with Prakash Raj. The film is directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures. It went on floors in the month of August this year.

Image: Instagram/@ranadaggubati/@nithyamenen