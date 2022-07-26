Soorarai Pottru won big at the recently-announced 68th National Film Awards, bagging the trophy for Best Feature Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Background Score as well as Best Screenplay. The Suriya-starrer has been helmed by Sudha Kongara, who recently penned an emotional note dedicating the victory to her late father.

In the long statement shared on social media, the director recalled the journey of the film which started with her father's demise, and further thanked the departed soul for giving her 'many moments' from their lives that she included in Soorarai Pottru.

Soorarai Pottru helmer Sudha Kongara pens heartfelt note post National Award win

Taking to her Twitter handle on Tuesday, July 26, Sudha shared the note that read, "The journey of his film started with my dad passing away. The last image of my father that I carry is of him gesturing to me from his bed to come to him as I stood in the doorway. I went back and added this as a scene in Soorarai Pottru. As filmmakers I guess most of us are finally just greedy voyeurs looking for those moments in our lives to put into our films. Thank you dad for the many moments from our lives I've put into Soorarai Pottru."

She continued, "My only regret at this moment of winning the awards is you not being there to see it. Thank you to my guru. What am I Mani (Ratnam) sir without all that you have taught me? A zero.Thank you Captain Gopinath and Suriya. To you sirs...one for entrusting me with his life story and other for living it on screen." She further thanked her friends, family and audience for loving the film.

Soorarai Pottru was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath. Apart from the Best Actor winner Suriya, it featured Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali, who won the Best Actress, in the lead roles. The film's Hindi remake is also in the works, with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. It will also feature Suriya in a cameo role.