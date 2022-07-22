'Soorarai Pottru's Aparna Balamurali Bags National Award For Best Actress

While Suriya lifted the Best Actor trophy for Soorarai Pottru, the film's leading lady Aparna Balamurali was awarded the Best Actress accolade at the 68th National Film Awards. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced that the awards will be revealed today, July 22 after the jury members handed in their reports.

Aparna Balamurali Bags National Award For Best Actress

Soorarai Pottru shows Suriya as Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara, while Aparna appears as Sundari "Bommi" Nedumaaran. The film had also got selected for Oscars 2021, however, failed to make a cut in the final list. Aparna is also known for her performance in films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Theethum Nandrum, Sunday Holiday, and Kamuki among others.

Aparna, in Soorarai Pottru, essayed the role of Bommi, the wife of Nedumaran Rajangam, who is an entrepreneur by profession and supports her husband financially and emotionally during his ups and downs.

The 2020 Tamil film swept top awards at the ceremony, including the Best Feature Film. Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, Soorarai Pottru also starred Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi and Karunas in pivotal roles. It has been inspired by the events in the life of Indian entrepreneur G. R. Gopinath.

Among other winners was Sachidanandan KR, who got the award for the Malayalam film AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Superstar Ajay Devgn also shared the Best Actor trophy with Suriya for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @APARNABALAMURALI/ INSTAGRAM/ @_SOORARAIPOTTRU)