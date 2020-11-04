Soumitra Chatterjee Health Update: We Have Successfully Stopped The Bleeding, Say Doctors

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improved on Monday after he underwent a vascular surgery at a private hospital in Kolkata. Dr. Arindam Kar, head of the team of doctors treating Chatterjee, said that the surgery was intended to help stop the internal bleeding.

Also read: Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee's Condition Critical, Given Blood Transfusion

Soumitra Chatterjee's health update

According to a report in PTI, the doctor treating him said, “We have successfully stopped the bleeding. We had to go for vascular intervention and it lasted for about an hour. Hopefully, the bleeding won’t happen again. The stopping of the bleeding will hopefully improve Chatterjee’s condition."

Elaborating on the condition, the doctor told PTI, "We will be in a better position to manage his overall condition and hopefully there will not be any drop in his hemoglobin, platelets, or derangements in his physiology. Over the next two-three days, doctors will try to recover the ground that had been disturbed and correct most of the issues. Once that is corrected then all the organs function normally. We will then focus on improving his consciousness. If he regains consciousness, he still has the vigor to bounce back."

The 85-year-old, Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner, Soumitra, was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Vue Hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19. Soumitra Chatterjee tested negative for Covid on October 14, but his neurological system was affected by Covid encephalopathy. As a result, his condition deteriorated drastically over the past week. The actor has been in a drowsy state since last Monday.

Also read: Soumitra Chatterjee Given Blood Transfusion After Drop In Haemoglobin Count

Soumitra Chatterjee's health

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Dr. Arindam Kar was going over the fact that having been inside a hospital Intensive Care unit for 26 days with a prolonged period of unconsciousness or reduced consciousness with life support, it would be difficult for an elderly person to have a very favorable outcome. Despite the adverse conditions, Soumitra was putting up a valiant fight, Dr. Kar added. He concluded by saying that they had rarely seen someone with such good physiology, and they hope that if the consciousness level returns, he still has the vigour, energy, and same organ functions.

Many people in Bengal and beyond have been hoping for Chatterjee’s recovery ever since he was admitted. Trying to offer comprehensive treatment, the doctors initially made Chatterjee listen to music and literature of his choice. He even communicated with his daughter Poulomi Basu.

With inputs from PTI

Also read: Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee's Condition Still Critical: Doctors

Also Read: Soumitra Chatterjee's Kidneys Not Functioning Well, Efforts On To Boost Platelet Count: Doctor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.